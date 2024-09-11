Live
- Typhoon Bebinca to approach Japanese islands over weekend: JMA
- Nine Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza
- CM Kejriwal to be produced today in Delhi court
- Saif Ali Khan Opens Up About His Role in ‘Devara: Part 1’ with Jr NTR
- Trump says he doesn’t care about racial identity of Harris
- Apple reaches $5 billion in iPhone exports from India in April-August period
- Here’s How Amitabh Bachchan Became a Superstar with Salim-Javed’s Iconic Films
- Diego Gomez strikes as Paraguay stun Brazil in World Cup qualifier
- Israel releases footage of Gaza tunnel where six hostages were found dead
- Pawan Kalyan meets Revanth Reddy, hands over Rs 1 crore cheque for CM's relief fund
Just In
Cyient Group's BV Mohan Reddy Donates ₹1 Crore to CM Relief Fund
Highlights
Cyient Group Founder and Executive Chairman, BV Mohan Reddy, announced a donation of ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support flood victims. He personally handed over the cheque to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister Sridhar Babu.
The Chief Minister appreciated Cyient Group's contribution and thanked them for standing by the government in its efforts to aid those affected by the floods.
