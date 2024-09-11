Cyient Group's BV Mohan Reddy Donates ₹1 Crore to CM Relief Fund

Cyient Group Founder and Executive Chairman, BV Mohan Reddy, announced a donation of ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support flood victims. He personally handed over the cheque to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister Sridhar Babu.

The Chief Minister appreciated Cyient Group's contribution and thanked them for standing by the government in its efforts to aid those affected by the floods.