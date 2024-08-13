  • Menu
D K Aruna advocates for national unity

National BJP vice-president D K Aruna
Mahabubnagar: Mahbubnagar MP D K Aruna has called for the hoisting of the national flag at homes across district and urged people to demonstrate national unity. Her remarks came during her participation in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally organised by the BJP’s Women’s Morcha and Yuva Morcha in Mahabubnagar on Monday.

The rally, which drew participation from students, women, and Yuva Morcha leaders, was held in response to a call from the BJP central committee. The event aimed to inspire pride and unity among Indians, particularly in light of the tumultuous situations in countries like Bangladesh. Aruna emphasised that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, it is crucial for every citizen to foster patriotism in future generations while preserving the unity of India.

