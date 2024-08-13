Live
Just In
D K Aruna advocates for national unity
The rally, which drew participation from students, women, and Yuva Morcha leaders, was held in response to a call from the BJP central committee. The event aimed to inspire pride and unity among Indians, particularly in light of the tumultuous situations in countries like Bangladesh. Aruna emphasised that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, it is crucial for every citizen to foster patriotism in future generations while preserving the unity of India.