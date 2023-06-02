  • Menu
DA balm for TSRTC employees

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) announced to pay another installment of pending DA (Dearness Allowances) to the employees along with the salary for June, as a gift to Telangana State’s 10thanniversary celebrations.

During a meeting, TSRTC MD, VC Sajjanar announced the payment of DA. He said that 4.9 percent DA due in July 2022 is being sanctioned. It was announced that the company will pay DA to the employees along with the salary for June.

TSRTC employees played an active role in the Telangana movement. In 2011, they participated in the SakalaJanula strike for about 29 days and fought for a separate State. With this, the TSRTC management has decided to grant the pending 7thDA to the employees as a gift of Telangana State celebrations. Theorganisation has so far sanctioned seven DAs even under difficult circumstances.

The remaining DA will be announced to the employees soon,” said Sajjanar.

