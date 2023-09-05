Damage control: Vinay Bhaskar reaches out to Rajaiah to pacify

Hyderabad : Station Ghanpur's politics is intensifying day to day. Sitting MLA Tatikonda Rajaiah was deeply unhappy when KCR gave the BRS ticket to MLC Kadiam Srihari instead of him. There are also reports that Rajaiah is planning to switch parties.

In this background, on the instructions of the party high command, Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, Chief Whip of the Government and Hanumakonda District BRS president, went to Rajaiah's house. The disgruntled king was appeased. It seems that Rajaiah has softened and postponed the idea of changing the party.

It is known that there is a rift between BRS MLA Tadikonda Rajaiah and MLC Kadiam Srihari in Station Ghanpur constituency. Both are acting like salt and fire. In recent times, there has been a spat between the two. Kadiam Srihari has recently been allotted the station Ghanpur BRS MLA ticket by KCR.

In this background, Rajaiah was deeply dissatisfied. In these circumstances, the two leaders faced each other on the same stage. They met during the restoration program of Valmidi Sitaramula temple in Palakurti mandal. Both shook hands and greeted each other. After that they both sat down. But whatever happened, Rajaiah got up and left.