Damodar directs officials to boost infra in Niloufer hosp

Hyderabad: Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha on Thursday directed the officials to pay special attention to create infrastructure in Niloufer Hospital and also provide accommodation to the attendants of the patients.

The Health Minister on Thursday had a review meeting on Niloufer Hospital, which provides the second highest number of OPs and IPs medical services among the hospitals affiliated to Osmania Medical College. The Minister directed the officials to strengthen all departments in the Hospital. He has directed to complete the construction work of the new building being constructed in the premises at the earliest to provide better medical services to patients. He wanted the officials to take steps to provide hostel accommodation to PG students in the hospital. He held a long discussion on the provision of accommodation for the assistants of patients coming for treatment in the hospital.

The Health Minister had also directed the officials to focus on the recruitment of staff in accordance with the cadre strength. The Minister discussed the condition of the buildings in the hospital with TGMSIDC engineering officials. He wanted the officials to give priority to the creation of infrastructure, HR, equipment repairs, RO water plant, sanitation, drainage system, infrastructure, and necessary facilities for patients and their assistants in Niloufer Hospital.