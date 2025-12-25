Danam Nagender likely to resign as MLA before January 5 deadline

Hyderabad: Khairathabad MLA Danam Nagender is expected to tender his resignation from his assembly position before 5 January. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Nagender explicitly confirmed his allegiance to the Congress party, ending months of speculation regarding his political standing.

Addressing questions about other defected legislators, Nagender claimed he was unaware of their current whereabouts or party affiliations. However, he remained confident about his own political influence. “Whichever party I join ends up winning; that is my speciality. The Congress and AIMIM will secure 300 divisions in the upcoming GHMC elections. I will campaign across the entire city of Hyderabad to promote Congress welfare schemes,” he asserted.

Nagender’s statement strongly suggests that the Congress party is preparing for a formal electoral alliance with the AIMIM for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls. While the two parties reportedly collaborated unofficially during the recent Jubilee Hills by-poll—where Congress candidate Naveen Yadav received AIMIM support—this marks the first clear indication of an official partnership.

The move comes as Nagender faces a disqualification petition filed by BRS and BJP leaders. Though Nagender was elected as the Khairathabad MLA on a BRS ticket, he later shifted loyalties to Congress and contested the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency unsuccessfully on a Congress B-form.

Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar recently delivered a verdict on five other defected MLAs, categorising them as BRS members. However, a decision regarding Nagender, Kadiam Srihari, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Sanjay, and Kale Yadaiah is still pending. With the Speaker expected to deliver his final verdict by 5 January, Nagender is likely to resign voluntarily to avoid the legal complications of a disqualification ruling.