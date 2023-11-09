Danam to do a PJR; bid to enter Assembly for record fifth time

Hyderabad: The BRS candidate in the Khairatabad Assembly constituency DanamNagender is trying to do a PJR (P Janardhan Reddy) this election, which is to enter into the Assembly for the fifth time.

Following the footsteps of his political guru Janardhan Reddy, DanamNagender to his credit has a hat trick of victories from the Asifnagar Assembly constituency in the city. Born to the family of freedom fighters D Linga Murthy and Anitha on August 9, 1958, 65-year-old DanamNagender is a postgraduate from Madurai Kamaraj University. He is involved in social work and also in real estate business.

Nagender started his political career with the Congress party winning the Asifnagar (which was later made Nampally in the delimitation) in 1994. He went on to win the election three times consecutively from this segment including 1994, 1999, and 2004. Interestingly, just before the 2004 elections, he joined the Telugu DesamParty after he was denied a ticket and won the election. However, he resigned and contested unsuccessfully in the by-election on the Congress ticket in the same year.

After the delimitation of constituencies, Nagender contested from the Khairatabad Assembly segment in 2009 and was victorious. He served as a minister in the undivided Andhra Pradesh in the cabinet of former chief ministers YS Rajasekhara Reddy and K Rosaiah with portfolios of Labour and Employment, training. In the 2014 General elections, Nagender had to face defeat at the hands of BJP’s Chintala Ramachandra Reddy with the alliance of Telugu Desam and BJP.

However, he bounced back in 2018 by winning for the fourth time from Khairatabad after joining the BRS in June 2018. He defeated Chintala with a margin of over 28,400 votes. Now, the BRS leader is aspiring to win the election for a record fifth time like his political guru PJR. The double-bedroom houses and drainage are the major issues in the constituency. Nagender will be facing Chintala and also P Vijaya Reddy, who is the daughter of Janardhan Reddy this time.