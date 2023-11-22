Dark days for Telangana if Congress comes to power: KTR

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has surpassed Bangalore in creating IT jobs... can we achieve this feat with Congress and BJP, Minister KTR asked. He said that Hyderabad has become a wonderful city during the BRS rule of nine and a half years. He complained that the Congress leaders are fighting for the chair without telling what they have done to Hyderabad.

He criticized the Central government for widening the cantonment roads 10 times but to no avail. He said that the state is being developed even without any help from the Centre.

KTR said that dark days will come again for the state if Congress comes to power. He said that the Congress wants to abolish Dharani and bring back the Patwari system. He said that everyone knows what the current situation was during the Congress regime. He said that one should think and vote in whose hands the state will be safe. Elections mean that one party remembers caste and another party remembers religion.

KTR said that the opposition is misleading the youth in the matter of government jobs. He said that in nine and a half years, 2,32,308 government jobs were identified... out of which 2,02,735 jobs were notified and 1,60,083 jobs were filled. He said that the recruitment process for remaining jobs is going on.