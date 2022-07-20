Dattatreya visits Osmania University

Hyderabad: Governor of Haryana, Bandaru Dattatreya visited Osmania University on Tuesday and interacted with the administrative officers of the University in connection with the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022 ranking achieved by the University.

Professor M Srinivas, IQAC Director presented detailed factors that contributed to the 22nd rank achieved in the NIRF at the national level by the University.

Dattatreya urged all the Osmania faculty to take inspiration from IIT Ramaiah and train the students to achieve great heights. Though wrought with less funds and facilities, he urged the University to compete with the private sector. If everyone worked together, it would not be long before the University would be recognised as the best in the world. With the National Education Policy (NEP) by the Central government, the education system in India will progress in the right direction, added Bandaru.

DPRs for various developmental projects should be prepared and funding for them should be raised through various means including corporate social responsibility. He also said that it is a good sign that universities like Osmania, where students from various backgrounds study, are doing well. It has been suggested that the respective departments should look into the opportunities available in the private sector, added the governor.

"Governments should give utmost priority to state-funded universities. Radical change is possible only through increasing technological knowledge, research and innovation and steps are being taken in these directions by the present administration. The university has achieved this position in the national level ranking only by working together on the Agenda 21 and hoped that the entire OU machinery would work together to retain the top position in the NIRF ranking in the future," said Prof D Ravinder, Vice-Chancellor, Osmania University.