Day temperatures steadily rising in Telangana

Hyderabad: Day temperatures across the State are steadily rising, as mainly low-level Southerlies/ South Easterlies prevailed. The IMD bulletin said during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday Mahbubnagar turned hot recording the day's highest of 33.9 degrees Celsius, while Dundigal and Medak registered 33.6 degC each.

The other day temperatures were: Bhadrachalam 33.5, Adilabad 33.3, Hyderabad 33.2, Nizamabad 32.9, Ramagundam 32.8, Khammam 32.6, Hanamkonda 32.5, Hakimpet 31.8,Nalgonda 31.4. According to the bulletin, there was no large change in the night temperatures in most parts of the State.

They were appreciably above normal ranging from 3.1 to 5 deg C in some parts and above normal by 1.6 to 3 deg C in some others. Adilabad returned to be the coldest place recording the lowest minimum of 16.4 degrees Celsius. It was followed by 17.2 each in Hakimpet and Dundigal with 17.2 deg C.

The other night temperatures registered in other parts of the State were: Nalgonda 17.4, Medak 17.5, Ramagundam18.4, Hanamkonda 19, Hyderabad 19.1, Khammam &Bhadrachalam 19.2 each, Mahbubnagar 19.5, Nizamabad 20.

The forecast for Hyderabad said the night temperatures during jaunaury 27 and February 1 would be 19, 19, 18,19, 20 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively. Fog/mist in the morning and partly cloudy sky later would be the outlook for the first four days. Fog or mist would prevail on January 31 and February 1, the bulletin said.