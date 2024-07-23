DC BM Santhosh Orders Expedited Completion Of Gvt Medical College

Gadwal : District Collector B. M Santosh has directed officials to expedite the completion of the Government Medical College and ensure its facilities are ready for use. During a review meeting held on Tuesday at the IDOC conference hall, the District Collector emphasized the importance of adhering to the guidelines set by the National Medical Commission (NMC) for the establishment of the medical college.





In his address, Collector Santosh highlighted the need to provide details and qualifications for hospital posts to facilitate the filling of vacancies. He stressed the importance of ensuring that all necessary medical equipment, including beds, are functional and properly maintained. Equipment from Alampur Hospital will be utilized as required.



The Collector also instructed that a committee comprising all professional teachers at the medical college be formed to oversee the institution's operations. He emphasized the need for the prompt completion of essential facilities such as water and electricity.





"Considering each and every aspect, everyone should work together and prepare the medical college as soon as possible," he urged.



The meeting was attended by Medical College Principal Parvathy, Deputy DM HO Siddappa, Hospital Superintendent Dr. Naveen Kranti, Resident Medical Officer Dr. Vaisali, Mission Bhagiratha EE Bhimeswar Rao, Employment Officer Priyanka, and other medical staff.

The swift completion and operational readiness of the Government Medical College is anticipated to significantly enhance healthcare services in the region.