DC BM Santhosh participate in an awareness programme for farmers.

Gadwal: On Saturday, an awareness program was organized in Chenugonupalli village of Gadwal Mandal under the auspices of the Agriculture Department. The event focused on the precautions farmers should take while purchasing seeds. The District Collector, participating as the chief guest, emphasized the importance of buying seeds from authorized dealers recognized by the Agriculture Department. He advised against purchasing seeds in unmarked bags and instead recommended buying packets labeled by the respective company. Additionally, he urged farmers to keep the empty packets of the purchased seeds for reference and verification purposes.

The District Collector further advised that farmers should keep the empty packets and bills of the purchased seeds safe until the harvest season is over. This documentation can help take action against dealers if the yield is poor due to fake seeds. He encouraged farmers and citizens to report anyone selling fake seeds, assuring that action would be taken with the help of the Agriculture Department and the Task Force.

The Collector stressed that planting fake seeds nullifies the hard work of four to five months in the field, hence the importance of such awareness programs conducted by agricultural authorities. He called on farmers to take advantage of these programs and adopt the recommended precautions when buying seeds.

The Collector emphasized that awareness programs are being conducted and urged farmers to make use of them. He encouraged the farmers who attended the program to share the information with other farmers in their village and to cooperate to ensure good crop yields. He assured that efforts will be made to raise awareness about seed purchasing and other related issues among farmers in all the villages of the district.

District Agriculture Officer Govindu Naik, ADO Sangeet Lakshmi, AO Pratap Kumar, AEOs, farmers, and others participated in the program.