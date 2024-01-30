DC BM Santhosh pays tributes to Mahatma and other Martyrs of the Nation

Live
The district Collector BM Santhosh had paid his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and other Martyrs of the Nation on Tuesday morning at the IDOC.
The District Collector BM Santhosh had paid his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and other Martyrs of the Nation on Tuesday morning at the IDOC. On the occasion Gandhiji's death anniversary on 30th January we celebrate Martyrs Commemorate Day (Martyrs who sacrificed their lives in freedom struggle)every year.
On this occasion the district Collector said that many nobles sacrificed their lives and became immortals in the Indian freedom struggle, and it is our responsibility to recognise their sacrifices and explain to future.
Today on the occasion of Gandhiji's death, two minutes of silence was observed to remember the martyrs.
The additional collectors Cheerla Srinivas Sagar, Apoorva Chauhan, AO Bhadrappa, and other officials were participated in the morning at the Collectorate.