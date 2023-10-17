DC directs the political parties on "Suvidha "online portal

The district Collector Valluri Kranti has directed all the political parties on Suvidha online portal.

In meeting held with all political party leaders in IDOC office on Tuesday morning.On this occasion the district Collector directed them to Follow the rules of Suvidha portal and it is an one stop solution for all your permissions like election expenses, meeting permissions , rallies,nominations etc.

She said that the candidates who contesting should be taken permission to door to door campaign, permission of loud speakers, temporary platforms, Vehicles to be used in party rallies is mandatory for all the political parties in Suvidha online portal.

She also added that the expenditure of the contestants starts after the nomination of the candidates.And the candidates have to open a zero balance account for specifically for their election expenses.She said that the candidates should record their election expenses in a register time to time .she said that the will have to compare with the shadow register with the district electoral officer..

A case under section 171 H can be booked if any person campaigns on behalf of a candidate without prior permission.She also added that the candidate will be disqualified if he /she engages any activities like liquor , Mony etc .she said that the candidate not only disqualified but also lose his eligibility for contest next election .The additional collector Apoorva Chauhan said that the election commission has brought a special portal called Suvidha,to take permission for meetings,and candidates can easily submitted their nominations papers on this online portal.He also explained to me representatives of the political parties through a demo on Suvidha portal The one stop solution for all the permissions.

And Every application should be scrutinized thoroughly and permission will be issued within 48 hours.He also added that only three vehicles and 5 persons are allowed on the nomination day.

Regarding the election any one should apply two days in advance through the Suvidha portal.

The additional collector Cheerla Srinivas Sagar,RDO Chandrakala,C section superintendent Naresh,and poling officials and representatives of all the political parties were participated in the morning at IDOC hall.