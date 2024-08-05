DC emphasises about the Swachhata and Pachhata.(Clean and Green)

Gadwal : District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed officials to rigorously implement and successfully carry out the Swachhata - Pachhata program initiated by the state government from August 5 for five days.





As part of the Swachhata - Pachhata program, the Collector flagged off a rally on Monday from the local municipal office. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector emphasized the state government's initiative aimed at enhancing sanitation and greenery. He urged the officials to implement the Swachhata - Pachhata program meticulously and ensure its success. He visited the ancient well in the municipal office premises and suggested removing the wild plants and planting attractive saplings. He also advised painting the surrounding walls with colorful and beautiful paintings. During the event, the officials, along with the Collector, planted saplings in the local urban nature park. He directed the officials to take care of all the planted saplings.





Additional Collector Narsing Rao, ZP CEO Kanthamma, Municipal Commissioner Dasharath, Handloom and Textile Officer Govindayya, and municipal staff participated in this program.

