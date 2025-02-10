DCA raids quack, recovers steroids, analgesics

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Drugs Control Administration (DCA) Officials have raided a quack at Risala Bazar in Alwal (Medchal-Malkajgiri district), who was conducting practice without proper qualifications at his clinic. Officials detected 28 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, steroids, analgesics and antiulcer drugs worth Rs 30,000 stocked without licence.

The officials detected several antibiotics – Amoxicillin, Cefixime, Ofloxacin and Azithromycin, at the clinic during raid. The indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified persons may have disastrous consequences on public health, including emergence of ‘Antimicrobial resistance’, said VB Kamalasan Reddy, Director-General, DCA.