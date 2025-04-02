Deadline for Yuva Vikasam April 14

Khammam: The state government has decided to extend the deadline for applying under the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme till April 14, District Collector Muzammil Khan said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Collector said that the government introduced the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme by setting aside a large amount of funds for self-employment of the youth in the state. He said that the government would provide support to the youth of SC, ST, BC, EBC and minority groups to set up 50,000 units with 100 per cent subsidy, 1 lakh units with 90 per cent subsidy, 2 lakh units with 80 per cent subsidy, and up to 4 lakh units with 70 per cent subsidy through the relevant corporations. While 100 per cent subsidy will be given to those setting up units in the small irrigation sector, 90 per cent subsidy up to one lakh rupees will be given to vulnerable groups. The Collector said that to avail of the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme, the applicant’s annual income limit should be less than Rs 1.5 lakh in rural areas and less than Rs 2 lakh in urban areas. Income certificate should be produced in case their names are not on the white ration cards.

The age of candidates for non-agricultural schemes should be between 21 and 55 years, and relaxation has been given up to 60 years for those setting up units in agriculture-related sectors. The Collector said that only one person from a family will be sanctioned for employment scheme for 5 years. Interested candidates should apply on the online portal, submitting copies of Aadhaar, ration card or income certificate, caste certificate, permanent driving licence for transport sector schemes, Pattadar passbook for agriculture schemes, Divyangulu Sadaram certificate, passport size photo, and the document issued by mandal level committee for vulnerable groups certification wherever applicable.

After the selection process, beneficiaries will be issued sanction papers and will later be provided training in grounding their units. They will also be taught how to manage their businesses.