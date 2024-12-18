Deceased Gulf workers families get Rs 5 lakh ex gratia

Nirmal: Market Committee Chairman Shinde Anand Rao Patel presented Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia proceeding copies to families of workers who died abroad in Bhainsa on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said among many new programmes that the State gov-ernment launched for welfare of Gulf mi-grant workers, one is ex-gratia of Rs five lakh being provided to the families of Tel-angana natives who die while working in the Gulf countries.

He said it is important for the government to provide a solution to the problems of Gulf and NRIs in a way that has never been done before through the Pravasi Prajavani held on Tuesdays and Fridays at Praja Bhavan Hyderabad.

Pravasi Mitra Labor Union State president Swadesh Parikipandla said that the work-ers have been fighting tirelessly for many years against the previous governments, the previous central governments did not care. The Gulf workers have been subject-ed to severe injustice. The Gulf JAC alli-ance carrying out continuous political struggle which led to the government issu-ing 205 GO. and undertaking welfare pro-grams, as part of which Rs 5 lakh has been provided to the families of the deceased, he said. He added that the workers who go to the Gulf should know about the work vi-sa, salary, work and take care of their health, but should not go on visit visas and face problems.