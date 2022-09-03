DEECET-2022 certificate verification on Sept 5 & 6

Hyderabad: Director of School Education has once again given a chance for certificate verification of the candidates of for admission into two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D El Ed ) and Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) for the academic batch 2022-2024.

According to the Director of School Education, the certificate verification schedule was already over on August 25 but some of the students have not attended the certificate verification Therefore, the DEECET-2022 qualified candidates and who have not done their certificate verification on the schedule dates during the month of July 2022 , due to non-announcement of Intermediate supplementary results, they have given a chance for certificate verification from September 5 and 6.