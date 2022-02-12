Delhi-based parties conspiring against TS

Bhongir: Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy stated that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has put the State at the forefront in all fields by realising the dream of Telangana Statehood.

Addressing the people in CM KCR's public meeting held in Raigiri, he said that barren lands are transformed into fertile in the state under TRS government.

Stating that there is no hunger in Telangana, he informed that Aasara pensions have brought a great change in the society.

Credit of modernisation of Musi River, Mission Kakatiya, bringing Kaleshwaram water to Yadadri and Suryapet districts goes to TRS government, he added. The country is looking towards Telangana, he stressed.

Referring to BJP at the Centre, he slammed that Delhi based parties are jealous by seeing the rapid growth of Telangana. He added that PM Modi is afraid of CM KCR and his popularity in the State.