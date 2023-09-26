Delhi Liquor Scam case: Kavitha gets relief from Supreme Court

Hyderabad: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha got a big relief in Delhi liquor scam case by Supreme Court. It is known that she challenged in the Supreme Court that she was called to the ED office and questioned. Hearing her petition, the Supreme Court adjourned the next hearing to November 20.

ED was directed not to issue summons to Kavitha till then. In response to the adjournment of the hearing by the Supreme Court, the ED said that summons will not be issued to Kavitha until the Supreme Court takes a final decision.