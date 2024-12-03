Live
Demand for Ministerial Post to Madhu Yaskhi Goud Sparks Threats
Hyderabad: Congress leaders in LB Nagar have warned of protests at Gandhi Bhavan if senior leader Madhu Yaskhi Goud is not given an MLC position and a ministerial post.
DCC spokespersons Venkatesh Goud and Bathula Anjiah emphasized the importance of including Madhu Yaskhi in the cabinet, stating that his experience and contributions merit recognition. They urged TPCC president Revanth Reddy to make a prompt decision on the matter.
The leaders further stated that failure to address their demands would result in a large-scale demonstration at Gandhi Bhavan, escalating the situation. Party insiders await Revanth Reddy's response to these growing pressures within the Congress ranks.
