Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Appreciates Measures Taken

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has praised the proactive measures taken to prevent loss of life during the current flooding in Telangana. In a recent statement, he emphasised that the state government’s timely precautions have been crucial in mitigating the impact of the floods.

Bhatti Vikramarka assured that there are no interruptions in electricity and clean water supply, crucial for the well-being of affected communities. He highlighted that authorities are continuously assessing the flood situation, ensuring that they remain vigilant and responsive to changing conditions.

The Deputy Chief Minister also noted that officials are working around the clock to manage the crisis effectively. Their dedicated efforts are focused on providing support and relief to those affected, with a commitment to minimising the impact of the floods on the state's residents.