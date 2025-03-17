Despite inherited debts, govt working for welfare: CM

Station Ghanpur: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday urged people to recognise the Congress government’s efforts in addressing issues despite inheriting severe financial constraints from the previous KCR administration.

Speaking at the ‘Praja Palana - Pragati Bata’ programme in Shivunipalle, Station Ghanpur, Revanth Reddy reaffirmed his commitment to Warangal’s development. He recalled promising an airport for Warangal during the elections and stated that he visited the city only after fulfilling that promise. He announced a Rs 6,500 crore investment for a railway coach factory, an Outer Ring Road, underground drainage, and other projects, aiming to develop Warangal on par with Hyderabad.

Highlighting financial challenges, the Chief Minister said the Congress government must pay Rs 1.53 lakh crore in interest and manage Rs 8.29 lakh crore in debt left by the previous administration. He lamented that had this money been available, housing projects and farm loan waivers for 70 lakh farmers could have been achieved.

Revanth Reddy took exception to BRS leader Harish Rao’s remarks, where he called KCR the ‘Father of Telangana’ and labeled Revanth as the ‘father of filthy language’. Revanth questioned KCR’s qualifications for such a title, contrasting him with Mahatma Gandhi, who lived simply and inspired Gujarat’s liquor prohibition. “Will this Father of Telangana even wake up without the smell of liquor?” he asked, accusing KCR of neglecting Assembly sessions despite drawing a salary.

He asserted that true Telangana protagonists like the late Prof. K. Jayashankar and Konda Laxman Bapuji, who selflessly fought for statehood, deserved such recognition, unlike KCR, whom he accused of amassing wealth and residing in a luxurious farmhouse.

Listing the Congress government’s welfare initiatives, Revanth invited senior leader Kadiyam Srihari, his long-time associate, to join the party. “I ask nothing from Srihari except the development of Station Ghanpur,” he said.

Challenging BRS leaders, he dared KCR and Harish Rao to debate irrigation projects like Sriram Sagar, Nagarjuna Sagar, and Koil Sagar. He also mocked KCR’s claims that capsicum farming could generate crores in profits, urging him to educate farmers on those techniques so they too could prosper.