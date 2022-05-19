Devarakonda: Drive against fake seeds flagged off

Devarakonda: Devarakonda DSP Nageshwar Rao has appealed to the farmers not to lose money by buying fake cotton seeds and advised them to procure seed packets containing hologram as per government norms.

Rao launched an awareness programme to stop sale of spurious seeds, which is being conducted by Chandampet police. The mobile campaign explains the precautions to be taken by the farmers to steer clear of fake seeds and how to source genuine ones.

The DSP asked the public to inform of any fake seeds sales and warned stringent action including the invocation of PD Act against the culprits. He assured the details of informants would be kept secret. Dindi CI Parusha Ram, local SI , AO and people's representatives took part in the programme.