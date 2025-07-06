Devotees Celebrate Tholi Ekadashi with Grand Processions and Special Pujas in Gadwal District

Gadwal: On the auspicious occasion of Ashada Shuddha Ekadashi, grand devotional celebrations were held at prominent temples in various parts of the district, drawing large numbers of devotees who participated in spiritual rituals and processions with great enthusiasm and devotion.

Panduranga-Rukmini Procession at Ambabhavani Temple

As part of the Tholi Ekadashi (First Ekadashi) celebrations, the Ambabhavani Temple witnessed a spiritually vibrant event. A special procession featuring the utsava (festival) idols of Lord Panduranga and Goddess Rukmini was held in a grand manner. The deities were ceremoniously taken out in a procession from Ambabhavani Temple to the sacred Jami Tree, accompanied by the chanting of bhajans and devotional songs by the devotees. After the holy darshan at the Jami Tree, the deities were respectfully brought back to the Ambabhavani Temple, where special pujas (rituals) were offered to Goddess Ambabhavani by devotees with utmost reverence. The air was filled with devotion as families and individuals offered prayers for peace, prosperity, and well-being.

Special Pujas at Katakinda Thimmappa Swamy Temple

Simultaneously, on the same holy day, Katakinda Thimmappa Swamy Temple also became a center of intense devotional activity. Devotees gathered in large numbers and participated in special pujas performed in honor of Lord Thimmappa Swamy. The temple premises echoed with sacred chants as rituals were performed with traditional fervor, invoking blessings during the spiritually significant Ekadashi period of the Ashada month.

Significance of Tholi Ekadashi

Tholi Ekadashi, which falls on the 11th day of the bright fortnight of Ashada month, is considered highly sacred in the Hindu tradition. Devotees believe that observing fast and offering prayers on this day absolves sins and brings divine blessings. The day marks the beginning of the Chaturmasya period — a spiritually intense four-month phase marked by devotion, penance, and religious observances.

Both events reflected the deep-rooted faith and cultural richness of the region, as devotees, young and old, came together in unity and devotion to mark this holy day.