Devotees’ long for strong administration in Dakshina Kashi

Rajanna-Sircilla: The historic Sri Parvathi Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada — revered as the Dakshina Kashi continues to face delays in its expansion and development works, leaving devotees disheartened.

Despite generating crores in annual revenue, the temple’s growth is reportedly hampered by administrative lapses and a lack of coordination among departments.

Although the Vemulawada Temple Area Development Authority (VTADA) was constituted to streamline temple projects, devotees point out that delays in decision-making, lack of clarity in responsibilities, and poor inter-departmental coordination have slowed down progress.

The recent confusion surrounding the temporary suspension of temple darshan further reflected these administrative shortcomings.

Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas has been at the forefront of pushing the temple’s development.

From securing funds and taking up key issues with the Chief Minister, to consulting the Sringeri Peeth seers for developmental guidance — his initiatives have been proactive.

The first phase of expansion, valued at Rs111 crore, has already completed the tender process.

However, devotees feel that for these efforts to translate into tangible results, a competent and experienced administrative officer — ideally of IAS rank — is essential to oversee and expedite on-ground execution.

Drawing parallels with the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadagirigutta, where an IAS officer currently serves as Executive Officer, devotees believe that a similar administrative structure at Sri Parvathi Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple, Vemulawada would ensure transparency, speed, and synergy in temple governance.

“An IAS officer’s supervision ensures better coordination among various departments, efficient use of funds, and enhanced facilities for pilgrims. We want the same model for Rajanna’s temple,” several devotees expressed.

For the people of Vemulawada, the dream of seeing their temple regain its full glory — with improved amenities and comprehensive infrastructure — remains deeply cherished.

Devotees believe that only with strong administrative direction, under an IAS officer’s guidance, can this sacred shrine truly witness the renaissance it deserves.