Devotees Participate in Giri Pradakshina at Yadadri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple

Devotees gathered at the Yadadri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple to participate in the Giri Pradakshina on Monday, organized on the occasion of Swami Janmanakshatram Swati. The program began with local MLA and Government Whip Birla Ailaiah performing pooja at Vaikuntha Dwaram and joining in the circumambulation.

Temple Executive Officer Bhaskara Rao, Trustee Narasimhamurthy, and groups of devotees from various areas participated in the event. Additionally, Ashtottara Shata Ghatabhishekam was conducted for the Moolavars in the sanctum sanctorum of Yadadri Kshetra on Monday morning. This sacred ritual was performed with the chanting of Vedic mantras, creating a serene and spiritual atmosphere at the temple.

The devotees expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to participate in these religious ceremonies and connect with the divine energy of Lord Lakshminarasimhaswamy. The event served as a reminder of the importance of faith and devotion in one's spiritual journey.