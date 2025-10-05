Devotees protest at midnight after cops drag DJ away

Asifabad: Angeredby alleged misbehaviour from police, hundreds of devotees took to the road at midnight on Friday and protested for two hours, chanting Jai Shri Ram slogans in the district centre here. The incident occurred during the Durga Mata procession where devotees claim that police forcibly tried to take away the Durga Mata chariots from Bapunagar and Gandhi Chowk.

Moreover, locals allege that cops abused women with obscene language when the Brahmanwada Durga Mata Mandali reached Potti Sriramulu Chowk angering the devotees further.

Even as CI Balaji Varaprasad persuaded the agitators, they did not calm down. Following which ASP Chittaranjan entered the scene and spoke to them assuring that action would be taken against the police who misbehaved.

He advised them to participate in the procession peacefully.

When the agitators left with the ASP's assurance, the police took the DJs to the police station shortly after. When the women pleaded not to do so, they were warned that they would file cases by making videos.

Meanwhile, the police, who had been sent to the agitators during the procession went to the devotees' homes in the early hours of Saturday morning and gave warnings to them to come to the police station.

With this, the youth organised an all-party meeting for Sunday. Invitations were extended to leaders of all parties. It was decided to call for a city bandh if necessary.

A petition was submitted to DCC President Vishwa Prasad requesting him to withdraw cases filed and take action against the police who caused trouble.

Meanwhile, CI Varaprasad said that a case has been registered against 5 DJs and many others.