Devotion turns stone into symbol of Ammavaru’s blessings

Hanumakonda: Chilukala Gutta is home to a unique and deeply revered sacred site, where an ordinary stone has, through the unwavering faith of devotees, come to be worshipped as Ammavaru’s kumkum vessel. The site holds immense spiritual significance for locals and pilgrims alike, who believe it embodies the divine presence and blessings of the Goddess.

Every day, devotees throng the spot to apply kumkum on the stone and offer their vows, seeking protection, prosperity and fulfilment of their wishes. Many believers say their prayers have been answered, strengthening the collective faith surrounding the shrine. The atmosphere at the site is marked by devotion, with rituals performed in accordance with local traditions passed down through generations.

Residents describe the sacred stone as a living symbol of devotion rather than a man-made idol, highlighting the power of belief and spiritual connection.

Such rare places of worship continue to reflect the rich cultural and religious heritage of the region, standing as enduring expressions of faith, tradition and reverence that form an integral part of the community’s spiritual life.