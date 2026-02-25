Devuji, 3 other top Maoists surrender to TG police

Hyderabad: Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy on Tuesday said the top hierarchy of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) collapsed, as four top Maoist leaders, including Thippiri Thirupati alias Devuji, key strategist and Central Committee Member, surrendered to the Telangana police.

The other surrendered top Maoists included Malla Raji Reddy alias Sangram, Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar and Nune Narsimha Reddy alias Ganganna. They are considered among the top surviving last members of the banned outfit, and their surrender is considered a big setback to the armed revolution. On Sunday, they surrendered before the Telangana police, and this marked a major step toward peace and the strengthening of security efforts in the state.

These leaders had reportedly been active in underground activities for three to four decades.

On Tuesday, Shivadhar Reddy said that Devuji had been underground for 44 years, Raji Reddy for 46 years, Damodar for 28 years and Narsimha Reddy for 36 years. The surrender of the Politburo and Central Committee members has effectively led to the collapse of the organisation's last surviving apex structure. The DGP said the Central Committee of the CPI (Maoist) has now been reduced to just one active member.

The DGP said: “The cadre have chosen to prioritize their health, personal dignity, and future by embracing rehabilitation and reintegration, committing themselves to a peaceful, law-abiding life and contributing to the betterment of society within the legal framework.”

Under the Telangana government's rehabilitation policy, Thippiri Thirupati and Malla Raji Reddy carried cash rewards of Rs 25 lakh each, while Bade Chokka Rao and Nune Narsimha Reddy carried rewards of Rs 20 lakh each. The total eligible reward amount of Rs 90 lakh has been disbursed to them through demand drafts/cheques as part of the state and Central governments’ relief and rehabilitation policies.

The DGP also recalled the appeal made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in October 2025, urging Maoist cadre to shun violence and join the development process in the state. He said that since 2024, a total of 591 Maoists of different ranks have surrendered before the Telangana police. They include four Central Committee members, 15 State Committee members, 25 Divisional Committee Secretaries, 63 Area Committee members and 437 party members.

Further, the DGP urged remaining members to join mainstream life, as around 11 Maoist members from Telangana are still absconding and the DGP appealed to them to surrender and benefit from rehabilitation schemes.

According to police, Tippiri Thirupati (62), a native of Korutla in Jagtial district, has been a Central Committee member, Politburo member and in-charge of the Central Military Commission. He joined the CPI (ML) People's War in January 1982 and was sent to Dandakaranya in April 1984.

Malla Raji Reddy (76), who hails from Shastrulapalle village in Peddapalli district, served in various capacities, including as Central Committee member and later as a member of the Politburo. He was earlier arrested in December 2007 and released in October 2009, after which he resumed underground activities.

Bade Chokka Rao (47) from Kalvapalli village in Mulugu district joined the movement in December 1998 and rose to become State Committee member in 2015. In January 2025, he was elevated as Secretary of the Telangana State Committee.

Nune Narsimha Reddy (62), a native of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, joined the movement in 1987 and served in multiple committees, including the Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee and the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee. In May 2025, he was shifted to Telangana.