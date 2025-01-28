Deworming pills to be distributed to over 3 lakh children

Khammam: Additional Collector of Local Bodies Dr P Sreeja has directed officials to take measures to prevent pin-worm infections and ensure the treatment of leprosy patients.

Officials were instructed to ensure that 3,11,317 children aged 1–19 years in Khammam receive albend-azole tablets. This includes 74,641 children in 1,840 Anganwadi centres and 2,36,676 students across 1,618 government, private schools, and junior colleges.

Highlighting the health risks of pinworms, including anemia, Sreeja stressed that preventive efforts are crucial for children’s well-being. Officials confirmed that adequate supplies of tablets are available, with 1,339 ASHA workers, 1,739 Anganwadi teachers, and 1,260 medical staff participating in the campaign.

To cover students absent on February 10, a follow-up distribution is planned for February 17. Schools and colleges will be notified in advance, and local leaders, Panchayat secretaries, and the District Educa-tion Officer will monitor the programme.

Additionally, on January 30, village councils will raise awareness about leprosy. Special officers will edu-cate communities on consulting doctors for skin spots, emphasizing early detection despite declining cases.