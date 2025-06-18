DGP pitches for zero tolerance towards drugs under NDPS Act

Hyderabad: Highlighting the severe threat posed by narcotics, Telangana State Director General of Police Dr Jitender has called for zero tolerance towards drugs, particularly under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

During a comprehensive review of the law and order situation in Vikarabad district, as part of his ongoing district visits, he instructed intensified enforcement to eliminate ganja and other narcotic substances from the area. The DGP directed officers to place a special focus on border police stations to curb inter-district drug trafficking through regular raids. Dr Jitender stressed the need for proactive policing to prevent crimes before they occur and urged swift investigation and detection of theft cases across all police stations. He also directed stringent action against the illegal transportation and trade of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice, sand smuggling, gambling activities such as ‘matka’, and online gaming. Night time vehicle checks, he added, should be intensified.

During the review meeting with district police officers, the DGP emphasised the importance of effective policing for crime prevention and public safety. He directed officers to expedite the disposal of long pending ‘Under Investigation’ (UI) cases and maintain close surveillance on habitual offenders.

He instructed the opening of ‘rowdy’ and ‘suspect’ sheets, or the invocation of the Prevention of Detention (PD) Act, as warranted by individual criminal histories.

Stressors on women and marginalised community safety, the DGP instructed immediate reporting and thorough investigation of crimes against women, POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases, and Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) atrocity cases, with strict action against the accused.