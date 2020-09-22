Dharani portal : KCR instructs officials to upload all data in 15 days

Hyderabad : As part of implementation of the recently adopted new Revenue act in a more transparent manner, the Telangana government has taken up the big task of compilation of the information of all properties and upload the same on online Dharani portal.

The details of all properties which includes agriculture, non-agriculture lands plots, flats, apartments and houses in all Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies will be collected by the local authorities.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to complete the entire process of uploading the all properties information on online in 15 days-time. The CM held a high level review on the design of the dharani portal at Pragati Bhavan here on Tuesday. KCR wanted the entire information should be made available on online before the Dharani portal comes into operational.

The Mandal level panchayat officials will undertake the giant exercise with the help of other wings, he said appealed to people to furnish their entire property details to the officials without fail. Dharani portal is a one stop shop for all Revenue records which will be used for property registrations and transactions through online . This new facility is being brough into force aiming to curb corruption in the revenue and stamps and registration departments.

The Chief Minister said that the portal will provide agriculture and non-agricultural land details separately and also check the growing number of land disputes and illegal layouts in the state.

KCR also asked the district authorities to constitute flying squads in every village to conduct the inspection of the ongoing developmental programmes like construction of graveyards, dump yards and distribution of saplings under Haritha Haram in every village.