Dharmapuri: Don’t fall prey to Cong bait says K Chandrasekhar Rao

Nirmal/Balkonda/Dharmapuri : “I have fought for the last 24 years for Telangana. It is now time for the people to fight for the state. It is their responsibility to see that they elect a party that fulfils their aspirations,” said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, while addressing mammoth meetings at Nirmal, Balkonda and Dharmapuri.

The BRS chief said the people would be benefitted only if the party which fulfils their aspirations wins the elections. Hence people should think and vote, he added.

Stating that the BRS was born for the people of the state and works as the watchdog for Telangana, KCR said the democratic maturity was lacking in the country. He said every single vote counts and voters should see that they do not waste their vote by pressing the wrong button.

Going harsh on the Congress leaders, the BRS chief said these leaders were making comments as if farmers were like beggars. He said if the Congress wins, Rythu Bandhu would be stopped; Dharani would be removed and 24-hour power supply would become a thing of past. KCR asked the voters to recall the past performance of each political party that was in the electoral fray.

“Assess their policies on agriculture and other welfare schemes. Don’t fall prey to their appeal of one chance. They had 11 chances in the past,” he added.

The BRS chief said the Opposition has been criticising the government on non-wa iver of farm loans. The government can do it right now if the Election Commission permits, he added. He targeted the Congress and BJP leaders stating that until he raised his voice over not celebrating Pushkaralu in Dharmapuri none of the leaders knew that Godavari was also flowing through Telangana, he added.

Stating that Dalit Bandhu was his brainchild, the BRS chief promised to implement the scheme in the entire Dharmapuri constituency after winning the polls once again.