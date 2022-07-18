Did Congress MLA cross voted!

Hyderabad: Congress MLA Dhanasri Anusuya (Seethakka) is learnt to have cross voted in the election of President of India on Monday.

Later, talking to media Seetakka said that she had voted as per her conscience in the Presidents election. She said that there was no issue with regard to vote but she pointed out ink strain on the top of the ballot paper.

"I asked whether the ballot paper can be changed but the authorities said that another ballot cannot be given. There is no confusion on the vote. I have voted for the person as per conscience," said Seetakka, adding authorities would know whether her vote is valid or not.