Difficulties for the rulers in the offing: Rajeshwara Siddhanti

Hyderabad: Ugadi Almanac Rajeshwara Siddhanti on Sunday said that there will be difficulties for the rulers in running the government and there will be no cooperation between the State and Centre.

The almanac read out Panchangam on the occasion of Vishwavasu Ugadi Nama Samvatsara at BRS party office Telangana Bhavan on Sunday. Rajeshwara Siddhanti said that K Chandrashekar Rao would have good days and there are chances of the BRS chief to become the Chief Minister and is likely to enjoy good health this year.

Rajeshwar Siddhanti said that there will be good rains. The start of the monsoon may be delayed; there may be a few natural calamities in the North Eastern States in the country. There may be differences among the rulers. The situations will be like they will not focus on people and they will concentrate on saving their posts. The cotton crop will be good and the red soil also will yield a good crop. He said that India will be the top country in textile. Even enemies will also come forward for friendship, he said.