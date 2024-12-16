Live
- 97 new ESI hospitals approved in last decade in India: Centre
- CM Chandrababu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Meet in Amaravati, Discuss Nagababu's Ministerial Post
- BAC Meeting Conducted as Per Assembly Rules: Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka
- Minister Ponguleti Dismisses Claims of Hyderabad Real Estate Decline Post Chandrababu's Tenure
- DIG LS, Chauhan IPS inspect Group-II examination centres
- Doctors raise concern over rising lung cancers among non-smokers in India
- Mortgage finance AUM in India projected to grow 16-17 pc in FY25 and FY26
- PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 46,300cr in Rajasthan tomorrow
- Crimes against female students in MP must be addressed on priority: BJP MLA
- ChromeOS Update Introduces Safety Reset and Accessibility Features
Just In
DIG LS, Chauhan IPS inspect Group-II examination centres
Group-II examinations conducted in 31 centres on 2nd day in a peaceful atmosphere Strong police security at examination centres Section 163 BNSS (Section 144) implemented.
Wanaparthy District: On the 2nd day, Jogulamba Zone DIG LS, Chauhan IPS inspected the examination centres in Wanaparthy district centre regarding Group-II written examinations along with Wanaparthy District SP Ravula Giridhar IPS. The examination pattern was inspected by the police security at the examination centres.
The DIG advised all the police officers and staff to work responsibly by monitoring the Government Polytechnic College and other examination centres in Wanaparthy district centre and to remain vigilant until the examination papers reach the strong room to prevent any untoward incidents.
Along with the DIG, Wanaparthy District SP Ravula Giridhar, IPS Wanaparthy DSP, Venkateswara Rao, Wanaparthy CI, Krishna and others were present.