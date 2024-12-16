  • Menu
DIG LS, Chauhan IPS inspect Group-II examination centres

Highlights

Group-II examinations conducted in 31 centres on 2nd day in a peaceful atmosphere Strong police security at examination centres Section 163 BNSS (Section 144) implemented.

Wanaparthy District: On the 2nd day, Jogulamba Zone DIG LS, Chauhan IPS inspected the examination centres in Wanaparthy district centre regarding Group-II written examinations along with Wanaparthy District SP Ravula Giridhar IPS. The examination pattern was inspected by the police security at the examination centres.

The DIG advised all the police officers and staff to work responsibly by monitoring the Government Polytechnic College and other examination centres in Wanaparthy district centre and to remain vigilant until the examination papers reach the strong room to prevent any untoward incidents.

Along with the DIG, Wanaparthy District SP Ravula Giridhar, IPS Wanaparthy DSP, Venkateswara Rao, Wanaparthy CI, Krishna and others were present.

