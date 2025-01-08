Digital Arrests Do Not Exist… Be Cautious of Cyber Criminals - Cyber DSP Giri Kumar Kalkota

Live
An awareness program was conducted at the Government Medical College, Nagarkurnool, on the occasion of Cyber Awareness Day.
Nagar Kurnool: An awareness program was conducted at the Government Medical College, Nagarkurnool, on the occasion of Cyber Awareness Day. Under the theme “Digital Arrest,” Cyber Crime DSP Giri Kumar Kalkota enlightened medical college students about cyber security.
Approximately 150 MBBS students attended the event, where DSP Giri Kumar Kalkota emphasized the growing significance of cyber crimes and the importance of adhering to digital security measures. He provided insights on protecting personal information, avoiding phishing scams, and maintaining good cyber hygiene.
He clarified that “digital arrests” are a scam used by cyber criminals and urged students to remain cautious and confront such threats confidently.
DSP Burri Srinivas explained the importance of immediately calling 1930 or filing a complaint at the nearest police station in case of a cyber attack or online scam. He highlighted that preventing cyber crimes requires the involvement of everyone, and immediate action can help reduce such offenses.
The Principal of the Medical College expressed gratitude to the authorities for successfully organizing the event and advised students to practice safe online habits.
The session concluded with an interactive segment where students asked questions related to online privacy, cyber laws, and digital security practices. CI Kanakayya and other medical college faculty members also participated in the program.