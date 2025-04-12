Direct govt to enforce Sec 121 C of Right to Education Act, urges PIL

Hyderabad: The Telangana HC division bench of Acting CJ Sujoy Paul and Justice Yara Renuka on Friday expressed its serious concern over the undue delay in the government in filing its counter-affidavit in the plea, which mandates it to direct all private aided schools to mandatorily allocate 25% of seats for children hailing from economically poor, weaker and disadvantaged sections, failing which their recognition should be cancelled.

The bench was adjudicating the PIL filed by Thandava Yogesh, an advocate, seeking directions to the government to implement Section 121 C of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, that prescribes mandatory 25% of admissions to Class I and Pre- School Education.

As admissions for new academic year will commence shortly, the bench expedited hearing and directed the government to file its response without fail. Imran Khan, Additional Advocate- General, informed the court that the government was committed to implement Section 121 C. To substantiate his contention he cited memo dated October 19, 2024, indicating the steps taken to implement the Act from 2025-26. He assured a counter-affidavit will be filed by an officer of the rank of principal secretary/director.

Hearing in the case was adjourned to April 22 for filing of government’s response.

BRS public meeting: Writ filed; notices issued to State & Warangal CP to respond by April 17

On Friday the HC single bench of Justice T Vinod Kumar issued notices to the Principal Secretary and the Warangal Police Commissioner directing them to respond to notice by April 17 on the writ filed by BRS, aggrieved by inaction of the government and the CP in not acting on their representation dated March 28 and April 4, seeking permission to hold the “silver jubilee Foundation Day commemorative public meeting on April 27 at Warangal.

Mahesh Raje, GP (Home) sought time till April 21 to get instructions on the issue as it relates to a mammoth public meeting which will be organised by BRS for which the party has identified over 1,300 acres in Elkathurthy; also obtained permission from the concerned land owners and furnished consent letters.

Various aspects have to be taken into consideration, before permission is accorded--Intelligence report, parking, security, speakers, law and order issues, he contended. The GP informed the court that the petitioner has been issued a notice by the CP directing him to furnish certain information pertaining to the meeting; the petitioner has already furnished information--consent letters of land-owners, parking facility to the CP, which have to be gone into, for taking a decision.

On 10 Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, district BRS president, had approached the High Court seeking a direction to the CP and the ACP, Kazipet, to accord permission to the party to hold the meeting between 10 am and 10 pm

The petitioner, through his counsel informed the court that former CM KCR, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other leaders will participate in the meeting. He is aggrieved by the CP’s action, who rather than acting on the representation invoked Section 7(1) of Warangal (Metropolitan Area) Police Act, 2015 (Act. No. 3 of 2015) r/w. 221(1)(a) to (f) and Hyderabad City Police Act and Section 30 of the Police Act, 1861 prohibiting holding of all meetings and processions between April 6 and May-5.

The judge directed the GP to inform the court, the decision of the State and the CP by April 17. Hearing in the case was adjourned to April 17.