Disha rape-murder case: accused bodies in decomposed condition

Hyderabad: The four accused involved in Disha's rape and murder case has been encountered by the police at Chatanpally in Shadnagar. It's been 12 days since the crossfire has taken place.

With the orders of the high court, and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the funeral of the accused were put on the hold. The four dead bodies were shifted to Gandhi hospital mortuary and the bodies are gradually decaying. The police officials and Gandhi hospital doctors have raised concerns and will be intimating the health and welfare department over this.

In fact, the court ordered to preserve the bodies till December 13, as there are no clear instruction its helpless situation for the police. However, by embalming the bodies, they can be preserved for more two weeks but by doing so, there will be no scope for the repost-mortem.

The bodies placed in the freezers at mortuary will protect them for another week and after that they will start decomposing. The encounter case has also reached the Supreme court.

However, it's reported that the police are planning to shift the bodies to the advance mortuary in Delhi. On the other side, the accused family members are waiting for the bodies to be handed over to them.