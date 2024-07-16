  • Menu
Dispose grievances of public without delay: DC

Dispose grievances of public without delay: DC
District Collector C Narayana Reddy has ordered officials to dispose of the grievances of the public without delay. As part of the Prajavani programme, the Collector received complaints from the public on Monday.

Reddy stated that officials must take measures to resolve Prajavani pleas at all levels promptly. He emphasised that pleas must not be delayed under any circumstances and that if the same procedure was followed at the mandal and village levels, people’s complaints would be resolved promptly, which would benefit the public.

On Monday, 78 complaints were received, including personal issues, land-related problems, employment, job opportunities, and hostel seats, among others.

