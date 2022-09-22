Distribution of Bathukamma sarees from today

Sircilla: IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao said that the distribution of Bathukamma sarees will begin on Thursday.

KTR said that the State government started sarees distribution in 2017 with the noble dual objective of gifting sarees to women and lend a helping hand to the weavers of the State. Bathukamma sarees will be distributed across the State by ministers, MLAs and other public representatives.

He said that textile department has already completed all the arrangements for the sarees distribution programme, coordinating with the Collectors of all the districts. With Bathukamma sarees, weavers who were caught in the crisis got a great reassurance.

CM KCR has taken up many programmes to shed light on the lives of weavers. With the distribution of Bathukamma sarees, the weavers got employment assurance for the whole year. After the formation of Telangana, the TRS government is trying to help the weavers with innovative programmes like Bathukamma sarees, he added.

But BJP government at the Centre is working against the interests of the weavers by imposing GST on textile products. Even though the Centre does not care about the weavers, their industry and their lives, the State government will work with commitment for the weavers' welfare under the leadership of CM KCR, Rama Rao said.

This year about one crore Bathukamma sarees will be distributed and Telangana Textile department has made these sarees in more designs, colours and varieties than before. With the opinions of women from the villages proper designs and best standards sarees were made in collaboration with NIFT designers.

This year 100 percent polyester filament yarn sarees made with a total of 240 types of thread border in 24 different designs in 10 attractive colours. A total of Rs. 339.73 crores has been spent by the Telangana government. Since the inception of this programme till now (including this year) about 5. 81 crore sarees have been given to women in five installments, Rama Rao noted.