District admin to launch awareness campaign on Bhu Bharathi

Bhupalapally: Collector Rahul Sharma conducted an awareness programme on the Bhu Bharathi portal with tahsildars, naib tahsildars, and girdawars at the Collectorate on Wednesday. The District Collector emphasised that the Bhu Bharathi portal is a companion for farmers. He highlighted the need to conduct awareness programmes as per the prepared schedule and to extensively promote the new Revenue Act to the public.

As part of the initiative, a four-page booklet titled “Bhu Bharathi portal - A Farmer’s Companion” was distributed to the tahsildars. The District Collector directed that awareness programs must be conducted in every mandal from April 17th to April 28. The District Collector suggested using public announcements in villages to ensure a high turnout for these awareness sessions.

The event was attended by Additional Collector Ashok Kumar, Kataram Sub-Collector Mayank Singh, RDO Ravinder, tahsildars, naib tahsildars, and girdawars from all mandals.