District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi praised the students for collecting donations for the flood victims with a humanitarian attitude

Wanaparthi District: The donations collected voluntarily by the students of government and private junior colleges in Wanaparthi district as a social...

Wanaparthi District: The donations collected voluntarily by the students of government and private junior colleges in Wanaparthi district as a social responsibility for the flood victims amounted to Rs. 6,21,100/- (Six lakhs twenty one thousand one hundred), this amount was sent to the Telangana State Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The details of such donations were disclosed today by District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi. The District Collector congratulated the students who collected donations, the principals who cooperated, and the Inter Education Officer Erra Anjaiah who organized this program.

