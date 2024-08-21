District Collector B. M. Santosh Emphasizes Effective Implementation of Mahila Shakti Scheme

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector B. M. Santosh has instructed concerned officials to ensure the effective execution of the Mahila Shakti Scheme. On Wednesday, a review meeting was held in the conference hall of the District Collectorate, focusing on the progress of Mahila Shakti initiatives. The meeting was attended by bankers and officials from relevant departments.

During the meeting, the Collector highlighted the need for coordinated efforts among officials to achieve the targets set under the Mahila Shakti Scheme across all mandals of the district. He emphasized the importance of focusing on various segments such as micro-enterprises, school uniform stitching units, backyard poultry, poultry mother units, food processing units, and milk parlors. The Collector reviewed the monthly identification, establishment of units, targets, and progress on a mandal-wise basis. He inquired specifically about the number of units identified, how many have been grounded, and what tasks remain unfinished. He also provided guidance on the precautions to be taken during the implementation of these initiatives.

Collector Santosh instructed that mandal-level plans should be prepared to ensure the setup of units and the consolidation of bank loans in accordance with the scheme's goals. He stressed the need for accurate and detailed progress reports, with the possibility of field visits if required. The Collector also directed APDs and DPMs to take full responsibility for field-level activities to achieve the financial independence of women. He urged them to work diligently and effectively, ensuring no lapses in the implementation process, and to contribute to the overall empowerment of women in the district.

The meeting was attended by Additional Collector and DRDO Narsinga Rao, LDM Ayyappa Reddy, Additional DRDO Narasimhulu, District Project Managers Vilas Rao and Rammurthy, APDs, DPMs, bank managers from various departments, and members of Mahila Shakti Groups.