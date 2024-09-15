Live
- NASA Issues Asteroid Alert: 720-Foot Rock Approaching Earth at High Speed
- Mahesh Kumar Goud Assumes Role as TPCC Chief
- Devotees Flood Khairatabad Ganapati on Final Day of Ganesh Chaturthi
- Union Minister Kishan Reddy Writes to CM Revanth Reddy, Declines to Attend 'Praja Palana Dinotsavam'
- Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Receives Prestigious Invitation to Nobel Peace Summit in Mexico
- GANESH NIMAJJANAM 2024: Focus on Eco-Friendly Immersions as Hyderabad Prepares for the Grand Farewell
- Harish Rao Criticises Revanth Reddy’s Leadership, Highlights KCR's Governance
- Hyderabad Faces Heavy Traffic Jams in Several Areas
- Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Hits 100 Crore+ Worldwide
- Arvind Kejriwal should never have entered politics, says Anna Hazare
District Collector Badavath Santosh Visits Vattem Venkanna Temple
Nagar Kurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh visited the Vattam Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple on Sunday. On behalf of the temple's governing body, Sandadi Pratap Reddy and Sandadi Devender Reddy warmly welcomed the Collector with temple honours. The temple's chief priest, Prasad Swamy, conducted special prayers in which the Collector participated.
Following the rituals, the priest presented Shesha Vastras (holy garments) and Tirtha Prasadams (sanctified offerings) to the Collector and blessed him. Collector Badavath Santosh spent about two hours in the temple surroundings, appreciating the natural beauty and pleasant atmosphere of the temple. He expressed pride in how the Vattam Venkanna temple has evolved into a spiritual center and a place of significance for the entire district.