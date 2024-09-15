District Collector Badavath Santosh Visits Vattem Venkanna Temple

Nagar Kurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh visited the Vattam Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple on Sunday. On behalf of the temple's governing body, Sandadi Pratap Reddy and Sandadi Devender Reddy warmly welcomed the Collector with temple honours. The temple's chief priest, Prasad Swamy, conducted special prayers in which the Collector participated.

Following the rituals, the priest presented Shesha Vastras (holy garments) and Tirtha Prasadams (sanctified offerings) to the Collector and blessed him. Collector Badavath Santosh spent about two hours in the temple surroundings, appreciating the natural beauty and pleasant atmosphere of the temple. He expressed pride in how the Vattam Venkanna temple has evolved into a spiritual center and a place of significance for the entire district.