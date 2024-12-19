District Collector Calls for Coordinated Efforts to Accelerate Development in Gattu Mandal

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed all concerned officials to work in coordination to ensure development in the fields of healthcare, education, agriculture, and allied sectors in Gattu Mandal.

On Thursday, a review meeting was conducted at the conference hall of the Collectorate to evaluate the progress of the 39 indicators under the Aspirational Block Program and six indicators under the Sampoorna Abhyanath Program related to Gattu Mandal.

During the meeting, the District Collector reviewed the performance of the Health and Medical Department, Education Department, Agriculture Department, Animal Husbandry, Welfare Department, Groundwater Department, and Rural Development Department, among others. He sought detailed updates on all indicators concerning Gattu Mandal and pointed out that certain sectors were lagging. He instructed officials to take immediate measures to address these gaps and achieve the set development goals.

The Collector emphasized the need for comprehensive reports on the progress, challenges, and necessary actions for each indicator. He also directed departments to prepare complete and accurate data for presentation. Officials were reminded to ensure no lapses in information, as Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, is expected to visit the district soon.

In preparation for the visit, the Collector instructed all departmental officials to attend and set up stalls showcasing the progress made under their respective programs. Departments were asked to focus on priority areas such as healthcare services for pregnant women, child nutrition, farmer assistance through soil health cards, groundwater development, screening for diseases like hypertension and diabetes, women’s welfare, rural schemes, education, and infrastructure.

Officials were also directed to ensure there is no delay in the implementation of activities such as providing medical services to pregnant women, nutrition to children, assistance to farmers, and the execution of groundwater conservation projects.

The Collector stressed the need for all departments to work collectively to achieve the targets under the specified indicators effectively.

Additional Collector Narsing Rao and other district officials were present at the meeting.