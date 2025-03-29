District Collector Encourages Youth to Apply for Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Self-Employment Scheme.

Gadwal : District Collector B.M. Santosh has urged unemployed youth to take advantage of the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme introduced by the Telangana State Government for self-employment opportunities.

In a press release, the Collector stated that the scheme aims to support unemployed youth from SC, ST, BC, Minority, and EBC/EWS categories by providing them with self-employment opportunities. Eligible candidates must submit their online applications through the OBMMS portal (https://tgobmms.cgg.gov.in) before April 5, 2025. The details of various schemes under the respective corporations are available on the portal, and applicants are advised to carefully select a scheme that matches their eligibility.

Eligibility Criteria:

Annual family income should be below ₹1.50 lakh in rural areas and below ₹2.00 lakh in urban/municipal areas.

For non-agricultural schemes: Age limit is 21-55 years.

For agricultural schemes: Age limit is 21-60 years.

Only one member per ration card-holding family can apply.

Special priority will be given to single women, widows, and persons with disabilities.

Required Documents:

Applicants must submit the following documents:

Aadhaar Card

Ration Card

Income Certificate

Caste Certificate

PAN Card

Passport-size Photograph

For agricultural schemes: Pattadar Passbook

For differently-abled persons: Disability Certificate

Mobile Number

Subsidy and Loan Details:

The government will provide subsidies along with bank loans for self-employment units based on their cost:

Up to ₹50,000 – 100% subsidy

₹50,001 - ₹1,00,000 – 90% subsidy, 10% bank loan

₹1,00,001 - ₹2,00,000 – 80% subsidy, 20% bank loan

₹2,00,001 - ₹4,00,000 – 70% subsidy, 30% bank loan

Minor irrigation schemes will get 100% subsidy without a bank loan.

Applicants must download the application from the OBMMS portal and submit it along with the required documents to the **Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO).