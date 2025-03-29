Live
- BJP ST Morcha gives call for ‘Chalo Mulugu Venkatapur’
- Musk’s AI Startup xAI Acquires Social Media Platform X
- Tummala urges officials to ensure adequate seed reserves for monsoon
- Vizianagaram tops in TB diagnosis in India
- VPA achieves highest annual throughput
- District admin to actively support industrial units
- Core branch faculty can teach emerging courses: AICTE
- Cyberabad police introduces online process for loudspeaker licences
- TGMC books cases against 14 RMPs
- GAT-2025 to be held at 42 centres
District Collector Encourages Youth to Apply for Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Self-Employment Scheme.
District Collector Urges Youth to Utilize Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme for Self-Employment
Gadwal : District Collector B.M. Santosh has urged unemployed youth to take advantage of the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme introduced by the Telangana State Government for self-employment opportunities.
In a press release, the Collector stated that the scheme aims to support unemployed youth from SC, ST, BC, Minority, and EBC/EWS categories by providing them with self-employment opportunities. Eligible candidates must submit their online applications through the OBMMS portal (https://tgobmms.cgg.gov.in) before April 5, 2025. The details of various schemes under the respective corporations are available on the portal, and applicants are advised to carefully select a scheme that matches their eligibility.
Eligibility Criteria:
Annual family income should be below ₹1.50 lakh in rural areas and below ₹2.00 lakh in urban/municipal areas.
For non-agricultural schemes: Age limit is 21-55 years.
For agricultural schemes: Age limit is 21-60 years.
Only one member per ration card-holding family can apply.
Special priority will be given to single women, widows, and persons with disabilities.
Required Documents:
Applicants must submit the following documents:
Aadhaar Card
Ration Card
Income Certificate
Caste Certificate
PAN Card
Passport-size Photograph
For agricultural schemes: Pattadar Passbook
For differently-abled persons: Disability Certificate
Mobile Number
Subsidy and Loan Details:
The government will provide subsidies along with bank loans for self-employment units based on their cost:
Up to ₹50,000 – 100% subsidy
₹50,001 - ₹1,00,000 – 90% subsidy, 10% bank loan
₹1,00,001 - ₹2,00,000 – 80% subsidy, 20% bank loan
₹2,00,001 - ₹4,00,000 – 70% subsidy, 30% bank loan
Minor irrigation schemes will get 100% subsidy without a bank loan.
Applicants must download the application from the OBMMS portal and submit it along with the required documents to the **Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO).