District Collector Initiates Skill Development Plan to Boost Youth Employment

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed officials to formulate a skill development plan to provide employment opportunities for the youth in the district.

On Monday, a meeting of the District Vocational Skill Development Committee was held in the conference hall of the Collectorate. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector emphasized the need to train the youth and create job opportunities for them. He instructed officials to identify the sectors in which young people are interested and take necessary steps to develop skills accordingly.

The Collector directed the District Employment Officer to collect details of the courses offered by skill training institutions in the district and submit a report within a week. He also instructed the DRDO (District Rural Development Officer) to prepare a list of youth interested in various skills. Based on the current demand in the district, officials were advised to select relevant courses and identify potential candidates from different departments for appropriate training programs.

Highlighting the importance of skill training in expanding employment opportunities, the Collector stressed that all departments should work in coordination to ensure effective implementation of the plan.

The meeting was attended by Additional Collector Narsinga Rao, Employment Officer Priyanka, GM Industries Ramalingeshwar Goud, LDM Ayyappa Reddy, BC Welfare Officer Ramesh Babu, Deputy Labor Commissioner Mahesh, Agriculture Officer Sakriya Naik, SC Welfare Officer Saroj, ITI Vice Principal Kaleem, MEPMA officials, and representatives from various NGOs.